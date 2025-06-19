Markets Today: DXY and Oil Rise, SNB Slash Rates to 0%, DAX Tests 50-Day MA, BoE Meeting Ahead

Market sentiment remains fragile this morning as reports continue to arrive that the US is planning for strikes on Iran. This would be a major escalation in the conflict and could draw other allies into the fight.
The UK also held meetings on the possible implication of US strikes on Iran with the Iranians warning of significant retaliation. This has kept overall market sentiment on edge and this could continue ahead of the weekend.
Asian Market Wrap
MSCI’s regional stock index dropped about 1%, with Hong Kong stocks falling over 2%. U.S. stock futures also dipped slightly after the S&P 500 barely moved in the last session. The dollar gained strength against most major currencies.
U.S. Treasury markets are closed Thursday due to a holiday. Investors were already nervous after the Federal Reserve lowered its growth forecast for this year and predicted higher inflation, highlighting how tariffs are making it harder for the Fed to adjust its policies.
Swiss National Bank (SNB) Slashes Rates to 0%
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered its interest rate to 0% in June 2025, as expected, marking the first time rates have been at zero since 2022. This decision was made because inflation is easing, and the global economy is slowing down. In May, Swiss consumer prices dropped by 0.1%, the first decline in four years, mainly due to cheaper tourism and oil prices. The SNB now predicts low inflation for the next few years: 0.2% in 2025, 0.5% in 2026, and 0.7% in 2027.
Switzerland’s economy grew strongly in early 2025, partly due to exports to the U.S. before new tariffs took effect, but overall growth is expected to slow. GDP is forecast to grow by 1% to 1.5% in both 2025 and 2026. However, rising global trade tensions are creating uncertainty for Switzerland’s trade future.
The move will no doubt be welcomed by the business community especially those relying on exports. The Swissie had gained significant ground due to its haven appeal against the Dollar and the Euro in recent months which saw the export community urge the Cenntral bank to take action.
The SNB vowed to not follow the same path as 2015 and rate cuts became the only option available.
European Open
European stocks dropped on Thursday, with the STOXX 600 index falling 0.6% to 537.37 points, hitting its lowest level in over a month.
Trading was quieter than usual since U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices rose due to the ongoing conflict, which helped energy stocks gain 0.6%.
On the other hand, travel and leisure stocks fell 1.5%, as higher oil prices hurt the sector.
The Euro STOXX Volatility Index, a measure of market uncertainty, hit its highest level since May 23, rising to 23.78.
On the FX front, the US Dollar was stronger this morning and that could be down to safe haven flows. However we are seeing the Dollar retreat since the start of the European session.
Currency Power Balance
Economic Data Releases and Final Thoughts
Looking at the economic calendar, market participants will be watching a host of ECB policymakers who are speaking.
Later we have the Bank of England where markets appear to be largely expecting a rate hold despite a significant drop in services inflation yesterday. The recent rise in oil prices may also be a contributing factor in their decision later today.
Market participants fear an uptick in global inflation if oil prices remain elevated, and all of this may come to fruition before we get the full effects from tariffs.
Chart of the Day - DAX Index
Key Levels to Watch:
Support
- 23113
- 22753
- 22405
Resistance
- 23471
- 23709
- 23882
