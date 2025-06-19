Markets Today: DXY and Oil Rise, SNB Slash Rates to 0%, DAX Tests 50-Day MA, BoE Meeting Ahead

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered its interest rate to 0% in June 2025, as expected, marking the first time rates have been at zero since 2022. This decision was made because inflation is easing, and the global economy is slowing down. In May, Swiss consumer prices dropped by 0.1%, the first decline in four years, mainly due to cheaper tourism and oil prices. The SNB now predicts low inflation for the next few years: 0.2% in 2025, 0.5% in 2026, and 0.7% in 2027.

Switzerland’s economy grew strongly in early 2025, partly due to exports to the U.S. before new tariffs took effect, but overall growth is expected to slow. GDP is forecast to grow by 1% to 1.5% in both 2025 and 2026. However, rising global trade tensions are creating uncertainty for Switzerland’s trade future.

The move will no doubt be welcomed by the business community especially those relying on exports. The Swissie had gained significant ground due to its haven appeal against the Dollar and the Euro in recent months which saw the export community urge the Cenntral bank to take action.

The SNB vowed to not follow the same path as 2015 and rate cuts became the only option available.