Asia mid-session: Fed flags stagflation risk, US dollar rebounds, risk-off in equities

The minor corrective decline seen in the EUR/USD since last Thursday, 12 June high of 1.1632 has continued to extend further to the downside as it has broken below the 1.1480 near-term support (18 June minor swing low and former 5 June minor swing high) ex-post FOMC meeting.

The hourly RSI momentum indicator has continued to exhibit bearish momentum conditions and has not reached its oversold region (below 30).

The observations suggest that the EUR/USD may continue to extend its current one-week-long minor corrective decline phase within a medium-term uptrend phase that is still firmly intact.

Watch the 1.1530 key short-term pivotal resistance to maintain the intraday bearish trend bias to expose the next intermediate supports at 1.1410 (also the 20-day moving average), and 1.1360 (also the 50-day moving average and the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel) (see Fig 2).

On the flip side, a clearance above 1.1530 invalidates the bearish tone and shifts the focus back to the bulls for a recovery to retest 1.1610 before the next intermediate resistance comes in at 1.1660/1690.