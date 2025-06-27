S&P 500 hits new all-time highs despite disappointing Core PCE report

Taking a step back to the daily chart highlights just how volatile equities have been in the first half of 2025.

One of the key emerging themes is the market’s increasingly muted reaction to Trump-related developments—especially now that the Israel-Iran conflict is fading from the headlines.

Technically, the 50-day moving average is on the verge of crossing above the 200-day moving average—a “Golden Cross” that’s widely seen as a bullish signal.

However, bulls will likely need stronger economic data to justify pushing risk assets to further highs.

Futures are hovering just 10 points above the January ATH, and even the release of PCE data hasn’t sparked major volatility.

The true test will come at the cash open—will traders show appetite for another leg of price discovery?