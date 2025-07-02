US Stocks point to muted reaction at the Open despite big ADP Jobs miss

This morning's ADP release was not enough to trigger large volatility in Markets. The data came in at -33K vs a consensus of 95K, a consequential miss that led to a subdued market reaction.



US Equity futures had gone up in the overnight session with the S&P 500 just grazing new all-time highs (6,229 on its CFD) and markets are now correcting, with however a slow but steady grind.



ADP Employment measures private employment by US Firms and concerns around 30 millions of Americans , which represents a bit less than 10% of the US Population – Its correlation to the Non-Farm Payrolls data is not significant, a reason why reactions to ADP releases are less accentuated than the more global US NFP.



The miss is nonetheless quite large and it will be interesting to see in the upcoming months how Trump's policies influence the difference in Private and Public US Employment, if there are disparities and how much of a difference in the economy this potential disparity generates.

The current picture in US Indices point to similar rebalancing flows from Tech to Consumer Defensive/Manufacturing with the Nasdaq again leading on the downside (-0.40%) and the Dow Jones on top of Indices (-0.10%) – Futures point towards a small gap down at the 9:30 opening Bell.

The US Dollar is starting to build a low as a potential technical bottom is attained.