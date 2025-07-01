Gold surges above $3,350 again — will momentum continue?

The question is a good one for the precious metal – It seems that markets are rebalancing flows towards Gold to start this session.



Canadian traders are off for Victoria Day and there is potential for overall less volume overall as this is typically a week that major market players decide to take off in North America, with also the 4th of July on Friday.



These lower volumes haven't translated to any sign of reversal for the US Dollar, and this has started to put its weight on Gold Bears – Prices rallied more than $100 in two sessions.



Positive sentiment and lackadaisical pushes to new highs led to more than 5% of correction from war highs, however yesterday's month-end rebalancing led to some decent buying in the metal – Buyers stepped in at the main daily upwards trendline that propelled the metal to new ATH several times, something to keep an eye on.

Maybe there is something that markets do not know yet, but one thing for sure is that the first day of July is not starting as Risk-On as the flows from last month, letting both Gold and Oil rally.



Before starting the Technical Analysis on Gold, quick reminder to not forget the US ISM PMIs at 10:00.