US Stock Index Levels before the FOMC: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones

Less than two hours to the December FOMC!

Time is ticking before the FOMC meeting, and volatility has stayed remarkably contained in Stocks—a stark contrast to the Oil market, which saw its price battered again in today's session.

Still, the Dow Jones is outperforming its peers, so traders are expecting a positive outlook for the Industrial index – Watch out for bad surprises!

What is certain is that things should start moving heavily towards the afternoon.

With today's FOMC meeting also releasing the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)—including the famous "Dot Plot"—expect a wave of repricing as traders scramble to explore the different scenarios for 2026, particularly given the ongoing doubts about future decisions in a complex political and economic landscape.