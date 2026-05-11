Tech does not wait on CPI and Geopolitics – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 CPI Levels

US stock indexes are starting to settle as uncertainty returns at the beginning of the week.

After last week’s big, news-driven moves, traders are stepping back and getting ready for tomorrow’s essential CPI report; A kind of cautious trading is common before major economic data, especially since central banks are watching closely for signs of how the Middle East conflict might be affecting consumer prices.

Adding to this economic uncertainty, both the US and Iran turned down each other’s diplomatic proposals over the weekend.

Without a ceasefire agreement, WTI Crude Oil prices are steadily rising right at the edge of $100 – As energy costs keep climbing, the risk of persistent, war-related inflation remains the main obstacle to hopes for interest rate cuts but this seemingly isn't much of a concern for Stock Markets these days!