Asia open: US futures dipped as US-Iran peace deal hopes dimmed

Equities: Wall Street advanced robustly on Friday, with the S&P 500 recording weekly gains. Semiconductor giants like AMD and Micron led the charge higher as the AI trade remains the dominant market force. Today’s early Asian session (Monday), S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures dipped 0.2% after Trump rejected Iran’s peace deal proposal.

Fixed Income: The strong jobs report keeps intense pressure on the bond market. The US long bond yield (30-year) remains supported at 4.90% (50-day moving average), implying risk of deeply anchored inflation expectations.

FX: The Japanese Yen remains highly volatile following Japan's suspected $67 billion intervention over the past two weeks. The Yuan is serving as a regional anchor at three-year highs.

Commodities: Gold rally remained subdued below its 50-day moving average, acting as a key intermediate resistance at around $4,775/oz, while China's PBOC loaded up on bullion for an 18th straight month offers support. Crude oil is fluctuating near the $100 level.