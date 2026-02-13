Some CPI morning bullishness – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

The price action at the Market open wasn't the prettiest one, but Stock bulls haven't said their last words.

After correcting by an average of -0.50%, Equities are rebounding amid widespread bullish contagion, supported by the pricing of a third Fed Cut in 2026.

It was surprising to see such a pessimistic reaction after this morning's print, given that inflation is the only data warranting higher rates in the US, which are currently still in the 3.50% to 3.75% range. Indeed, it is the softest inflation print in almost five years.

Still, the price action isn't so straightforward with Participants rattled by the brutal corrections, deleveraging and repricings from early February.

What could rattle investors is that the cooling is not widespread, with a few factors still rising from the impact of tariffs – Transportation services, which affect the entire pricing (with deliveries of goods) rose to their highest since Summer 2023.