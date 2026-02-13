It's an everything rally after the CPI miss – Market Reactions

Some parts of the data, essential to the Fed, remain hot (like the SuperCore), but overall this is evident progress – with the pricing of a third cut in 2026 now well in pace, all eyes will turn to the FOMC's communication from now on.

Metals, Bonds, and Cryptocurrencies are all dancing higher after the report.

Treasuries are, by the way, the asset class driving the most inflows throughout the past week, with the upward move now grabbing quite some momentum.