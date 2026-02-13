US inflation slows, Fed may cut rates more than the market prices in

January’s inflation report in the United States delivered a moderately positive signal for financial markets. Consumer prices rose by 0.2 per cent month on month and by 2.4 per cent year on year, slightly below market consensus. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, increased by 0.3 per cent month on month and 2.5 per cent year on year, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Importantly, the pattern seen in previous years, when January readings repeatedly surprised to the upside, did not reappear. At the beginning of the year, firms often revise their price lists, which in periods of strong cost pressure had previously led to marked increases in inflation indicators. This time, the effect was limited, suggesting that price pressures are gradually easing.