US Dollar marks an intermediate low as Israel-Iran tensions pursue

The role of the US Dollar is always evolving, with different factors going from demand for USD-denominated assets, settling commodity trades, cross-currency trades and many others affecting the Reserve currency.



A reminder that the Dollar had held impressive strength since the beginning of the 2022 hike cycle and 2025 Trump-Dollar nervosity has marked a longer-run top (for now).



April and peak tariff fears had formed what looked like a bottom but the rebound was found again with sharp rejection – since the dollar has returned to its downtrend but it seems that flows are shifting in the current geopolitical landscape.



The upcoming FOMC meeting (Wednesday June 18th) will add more clarity to what the Federal Reserve is looking for, and how the market interprets Powell's speech.



The Greenback is posting a strong rally as we speak and the narrative is forming with intermediate tops in EUR/USD, GBP/USD and other majors.

As a matter of fact, USD/JPY just broke the 145.00 psychological level and testing the top of its range – Breakout incoming?