What's a safe-haven? The USD makes a comeback amid Middle East tensions

While the US Dollar has not consistently acted as a primary safe-haven currency since the beginning of 2025, it remains crucial to observe where major players turn to secure their funds during periods of acute market distress.

As a brief reminder, safe-haven assets are those that attract significant demand during economic downturns, banking crises, or major geopolitical turmoil. Capital typically flows into these assets, reducing exposure to market risks. This category includes assets like Gold and sovereign bonds, such as US Treasuries. The increased demand for these bonds, particularly during flight-to-safety events, drives their prices up and yields down, which can also trigger the unwinding of carry trades.