US CPI Preview – Potential reactions and Major Forex pairs overview

Tomorrow’s July 15th Consumer Price Index inflation report has built some anticipation in the past week as markets try to cover some of their Dollar-selling positions, which took the Dollar Index to 96.50 lows on July 1st.

Since then, positive US Job reports and another leg of the tech-AI boom have brought the USD back to the 98.00 handle, where Markets are close to trading.

Nasdaq is again very close to record highs, and the S&P 500 is doing the same. Only the Dow Jones has been lagging on this move, based on the structural reshaping towards Tech, particularly in the past week: Bitcoin rallied consequently to new highs (around $123,200), and NVIDIA passed $4 trillion in Market Cap.

Today’s CPI Preview will primarily focus on Forex pairs, where a decent turn in the US Dollar may shape currency flows for the ongoing second half. Let’s see where the Markets currently stand to get ready for the big number.