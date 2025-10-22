US-China Tensions Ramp Up, Mixed Earnings Weigh on Wall Street – Market wrap for the North American session - October 22

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 22

US stocks fell on Wednesday due to a combination of mixed corporate earnings (like Netflix) and renewed fears over US-China trade relations.

A report suggested the Trump administration is planning new restrictions on exports to China covering everything from laptops to jet engines in response to China's limits on rare earth minerals, leading to an immediate drop in the stock market, especially for tech companies.

This trade tension overshadowed President Trump's mixed signals about an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While some analysts believe the market decline is temporary and the overall earnings season has been good, they warn that the trade dispute will likely continue until the two leaders meet, and investors should not panic and change their long-term strategies based on one day of losses.

The market drop was most painful for assets that are popular with individual, trend-following investors, specifically including precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and AI startups.

The broader S&P 500 index ended the day just under 6,700, with major stocks like Netflix (-10%) and Texas Instruments (-5.6%) seeing steep declines. The day's trading also featured extreme volatility for companies like Beyond Meat, reminiscent of the intense swings seen in "meme stocks," the Russell 2000, fell by 1.5%.