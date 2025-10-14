UK labor report gives pound a reality check: What's next for GBP

If everything stays as it is, it would support the GBP (and has done so for the first half of 2025), but some challenges are appearing ahead.

Earlier in the year, the pound’s strength was supported by solid employment and wage growth.

However, the long-term effects of Brexit—notably on food inflation—are weighing on household spending, with a UK resilience now looking increasingly fragile.

The latest jobs report showed slower pay growth and a weaker jobs market, reigniting stagflation concerns.

The BoE now faces a dilemma: cutting rates risks fueling inflation, while holding steady could deepen the slowdown in employment and growth.

This uncertainty is pressuring the pound.

Let’s take a closer look at the technical levels and technical setups for GBP/USD and GBP/JPY to see how that translates to the charts