UK Inflation Update March 2025: GBP/USD market analysis & BoE rate cut predictions

The bigger question for consumers at least is whether this is as good as it is going to get? There is a school of thought among analysts that inflation has likely bottomed and that markets and consumers need to prepare for higher inflation moving forward.

The reason is largely to do with energy prices as ING THINK put it well, stating energy bills have mostly helped lower inflation due to the big drop in natural gas prices after the 2022 spike. However, starting in April, energy bills will add 0.8 percentage points more to the annual CPI than they did in March. Water bills have also gone up significantly this month.

With this in mind ING forecasts put April’s CPI figure at 3.2%, rising to 3.5% or maybe even a tad higher towards the end of the third quarter.

Personally I do not see such a huge jump in April largely on the back of global uncertainty which I think is already impacting demand and spending habits. This could lead to consumers spending less and prioritizing savings due to an uncertain economic outlook and thus help keep Global inflation in check.

Of course this will also depend on how tariff negotiations shake out as this could in theory also lead to an increase in inflation thus negating my assessment of lower demand and steady inflation.

Services inflation also still remains uncomfortably high, but is on target to reach the BoEs forecast figure.

All in all, an interesting period ahead for the UK economy, something the rest of the world is likely to grapple with as well for the majority of 2025.