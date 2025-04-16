Europe's Opening Bell: China Q1 GDP beat, Gold nears $3300/oz as global stock surge grinds to a halt

The doom and gloom from the NVIDIA announcement has weighed on global stocks and indexes. Chinese technology companies drove Asian equities lower, while equity index futures in Europe and the US both struggled.

Japan’s 30-year bonds recovered as U.S. Treasury market volatility eased, and BoJ’s Ueda suggested a possible reaction to higher U.S. tariffs. However, a weak economy could threaten the BoJ's plans to slowly raise interest rates.

The only positive outcome during the Asian session appears to be around China. China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and industrial production.

Gold prices stole the show once again as the precious metal is trading within a whisker of $3300/oz, having risen around 1.82% to trade $3290/oz at the time of writing.

The DXY resumed its struggle following a brief reprieve yesterday which saw the greenback gain around 0.50%. The Euro and Swiss Franc appear to be the biggest gainers from the NVIDIA ban, both gaining in Asian trade.

Looking at the European session, the chances that European tech shares follow their Asian and US counterparts are high. We are already seeing weakness in index futures with the DAX trading 0.85% down at the time of writing.