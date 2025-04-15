Oil Price Outlook: IEA Downgrades and China Imports

The shifting U.S. trade policies have caused uncertainty in global oil markets. On Monday, OPEC lowered its demand forecast for the first time since December. Similarly, on Tuesday, the IEA reduced its oil demand growth projections to 730,000 barrels per day (bpd) for this year, down from 1.03 million bpd, and to 690,000 bpd for next year, citing growing trade tensions.

The IEA stated that the worsening global economic outlook, driven by a sudden rise in trade tensions in early April, has led to a cut in their oil demand growth forecast for this year.

Key points from IEA

Global oil supply rose in March by 910k b/d YoY to 103.61

Non-OPEC+ accounted for 890k b/d of March supply increase.

Global 2026 oil supply to add 950k b/d, exceeding demand.

Non-OPEC+ to add 1.3m b/d in 2025 to 54.4m, led by US

Non-OPEC+ supply seen robust in 2026 adding 920k b/d.

OPEC March crude output fell 150k b/d to 41.6m b/d.

Despite the OPEC + and IEA downgrades, oil prices are finding support after data from China yesterday, which showed that China’s crude oil imports for March were up around 5% YoY. Chinese crude oil imports topped 12 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, the highest volume since August 2023. The jump was also said to be down to an Iranian oil surge as the US looks to tighten sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

The US and Iran are currently having nuclear talks after stern warnings from president Trump that the lack of a deal could lead to military action. The risks from a potential US-Iran confrontation could lead to a significant jump in oil prices but it does seem like President Trump is eyeing a deal rather than military confrontation at this point.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday that the U.S. might block Iranian oil exports to put pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. However, based on Chinese data this week, there is skepticism over whether such an approach would work.