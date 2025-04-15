USD/CHF Outlook: Swiss franc at 15-year highs on safe-haven flows

With FX markets heating up considerably in recent weeks, the Swiss franc remains one of the best-performing major currencies amid a flight to safety and wavering risk appetite.

Starting the year somewhat unremarkably, heightened geopolitical tensions, especially regarding tariffs and global trade, are currently weighing heavily on the USD/CHF exchange rate.

With last week being the pair’s worst performance in over 125 months, recent bear pressure saw USD/CHF break previous monthly support held around ~0.84414. Now trading at a level last seen during the height of the Greek government debt crisis, USD/CHF will need to find support or risk a further leg down towards 0.81000.