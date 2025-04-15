GBP/USD Analysis: labor data, inflation watch & key trading levels

Looking at GBP/USD from a technical standpoint, the rally to the upside is now a whisker away from a key level of resistance at 1.3261 (August 2024 swing high).

Having made a new high there is a possibility that some form of pullback may occur here but this will largely depend on the US dollar's performance in the coming days.

Another warning of a potential retracement comes from the period-14 RSI which is starting to show signs of bearish divergence. The RSI has failed to make fresh highs while price action has already printed a fresh high(trading above April 3 swing high) just shy of the key 1.3261 handle. Could this level be the precursor for a retracement?

My only concern here is any retracement may prove a shallow one without a US Dollar recovery.

Immediate resistance rests at 1.3261 before the 2024 yearly high around the 1.3433 handle comes into focus. Beyond that we have to keep an eye on the 1.3500 handle.

Support on the other hand is provided by the 1.3100 and 1.3000 psychological level. A break of 1.3000 could be a sign that bearish pressure is building but a close below the 1.2700 handle would be needed for a change in structure to be confirmed on the daily timeframe. .

GBP/USD Daily Chart, April 15, 2025