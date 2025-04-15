Europe's Opening Bell: futures point to weakness in Europe, Gold eyes further gains, GBP/USD hits October 2024 highs

Markets are stabilizing as the tech exemptions have given hope for possible negotiations after the president’s tariffs earlier this month caused global stocks to lose $10 trillion and triggered a sell-off in US Treasuries. However, the constant changes are making investors nervous, and business leaders, like JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, have warned that Trump’s attempt to change global trade rules could lead to a US recession.

U.S. Treasury bonds stabilized overnight after last week’s big sell-off, while the dollar continued losing popularity with investors.

Australia's central bank was cautious about cutting interest rates further, saying May would be a good time to review its policies. This was mentioned in the minutes of its April meeting released in the Asian session. The April meeting was held just before President Trump's tariffs disrupted global markets.

Gold prices continue to hold the high ground having seen a brief pullback yesterday met with renewed buying pressure. For a full breakdown on Gold, read: Gold (XAU/USD) price update: is price action pointing toward fresh highs? $3250 loading….?