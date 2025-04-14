Gold (XAU/USD) price update: is price action pointing toward fresh highs? $3250 loading….?

Over the weekend there were also comments from Commerce Secretary Lutnick about how many countries are already ‘negotiating’ with the US. These were seen as positive developments helping overall sentiment and seeing a temporary pause in haven demand.

Goldman Sachs increased its forecast for gold prices by the end of 2025 to $3,700 per ounce, up from $3,300. They expect prices to range between $3,650 and $3,950, driven by higher demand from central banks and increased investments in gold-backed funds due to recession concerns. The bank also noted that if a recession happens, more money could flow into these funds, pushing gold prices to $3,880 per ounce by year-end.

Gold prices should remain supported however with any pullback likely to remain shallow in nature. The macro risks remain in play and until clarity on how much tariffs will be implemented, it looks like a bumpy road ahead. Volatility is likely to remain elevated and price swings are to become normality.

