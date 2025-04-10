Gold (XAU/USD) price update: Bulls in charge as Trump hits tariff pause. $3150/oz up next?

However, as discussed in the article on April 8, Gold seems to be the preferred safe haven when the CHF and JPY lose value. This goes against the traditional norms when all three would usually move in tandem during periods of extreme volatility and safe haven demand.

This was evident once more yesterday as US President Donald Trump announced a 90day pause on tariffs to most countries while ratcheting up tariffs on China. The result saw the JPY, CHF lose ground but Gold continued to soldier on.

Gold surprisingly followed risk assets like the S&P 500 higher despite the threat of a continued tit-for-tat between the US and China which many are starting to call ‘cold war 2.0’.