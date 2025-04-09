EUR/USD Outlook: Euro benefits from US-China escalation, markets price in April ECB rate cut

US President Donald Trump's additional tariffs on China went into effect yesterday with China refusing to bow to President Trump's wishes. Instead Chinese authorities through the Finance Ministry announced that it will impose additional tariffs of 84% on US goods to come into effect on April 10.

The news sent risk assets like S&P 500 tumbling this morning as fears ramp up over further escalation. China added more firm to the unreliable list as China's Premier Li chaired a symposium on the economic situation with experts and businesses.

Premier Li acknowledged that while external factors may cause pressure the Government is ready to deal with it. Premier Li also touched on expanding local demand, something he called a long-term goal.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes from its March meeting later today. However, since this meeting happened before the tariff announcements, traders might not pay much attention to it as tariffs continue to dominate the discourse.

If this is the case, expect any further tit-for-tat between US-China to lead to potential EUR strength against the US dollar based on recent history.