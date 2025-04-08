Gold (XAU/USD) grinds above $3000/oz. Are bulls ready to take charge?

If I am honest however, I did not see such a sharp selloff even if markets had already priced in the tariff announcement. Since the drop, Gold's attempts at a recovery have been met with persistent selling pressure.

There does seem to be a disconnect between Gold and historical trends or price drivers. What I mean by this is that Gold is usually sensitive to moves by the US Dollar, however over the past 12-18 this was not the case. This has continued now with the tariff announcement as traditional safe havens like the CHF and JPY benefitted while what I would consider the most traditional safe haven, Gold struggled.

The factors for this could be endless but today we are seeing a similar story. Comments from US President Donald Trump have helped spur on risk assets as the US President spoke about making tariff deals. President Trump said that a delegation from South Korea is on its way and that he is waiting for China who in his words said ‘China also wants to make a deal, badly’.

This has given risk assets a boost but at the same time Gold has also enjoyed a largely positive day thus far. Tariffs risks no donut persist, but for the time being sentiment does seem to have improved.