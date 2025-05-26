Trading the most Volatile Pair of the Day - NZD/JPY Intra-day Analysis

The session remains active despite the U.S and UK markets being closed today, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day and the UK Spring Bank Holiday. While cash equity markets are shut, index futures remain open and are taking cues from strong performances in Europe and Asia, where most indices are trading over 1% higher.

Gold is down 0.86%, reinforcing a risk-on sentiment to start the week.

In FX, the absence of U.S. flows hasn’t muted volatility. Asia-Pacific currencies showed notable moves, with the New Zealand Dollar leading gains, followed closely by the Australian Dollar. The Japanese Yen, on the other hand, is lagging on the positive sentiment.