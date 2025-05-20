Australian dollar slides after RBA's dovish rate cut

The Australian dollar has posted sharp losses on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank's decision to lower interest rates. Early in the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6395, down 0.95% on the day.

RBA lowers rates to 3.85%

The Reserve Bank of Australia has lowered its cash rate from 4.15% to 3.85%. The decision was widely expected but the Australian dollar is down sharply as the RBA expressed concern about the impact of tariffs on Australia's economy.

Today's cut was the second this year, as the RBA has been lagging behind other major central banks in lowering rates. Today's decision was driven by two factors. First, core CPI eased to 2.9% in April. This was significant as it marked the first time in two years that underlying inflation has fallen back within the RBA's target range of 1%-3%.

Secondly, the outlook for the global economy has worsened due to the US tariffs and counter-tariffs. President Trump's tariff policy has been erratic, as reflected in the US slapping 145% tariffs on China, only to reduce them to 30% for a 90-day period.