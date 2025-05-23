RBNZ Decision, Japan CPI, Fed Minutes, and US Core PCE - Markets Weekly Preview

Indices in North-America took a beating from the US Credit Downgrade with both the S&P and Nasdaq down more than 2.5%.

This also dragged European indices which were playful in the beginning of the week after a EU-UK Trade Deal was achieved.



The entente was the most impactful trade deal since Brexit separated the two entities in 2020. IBEX and DAX both made new highs but got rejected particularly after Trump's most recent tariff comments, more on this further in the article.



Bitcoin and Gold were the winners of the week, enjoying from a lower US Dollar. Both are up 4.85% as the weekly candle closes. Markets will now eye to a confirmation of new all-time highs in Bitcoin, and a retest of the last highs in the Bullion at $3,500. You can take a look at key levels for Gold here.



Currencies also all enjoyed from a fall in the Greenback, with the DXY down 1.7% on the week.

The winner was the Japan yen closely followed by the Swissie, as markets were diversifying their Safe-Havens into other currencies.

The Euro, Pound, and even the Canadian Dollar finished up more than 1.5% against the USD. The Australian Dollar was the laggard in the race against the Greenback, with AUDUSD “only” up 1.17%.