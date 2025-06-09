Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 9, 2025

The trading week is starting on a another risk-on session following last Friday's positive mood from the Non-Farm payrolls beat.



There wasn't any release of Economic data today and a few markets were closed in Northern Europe and Switzerland. Volumes were subdued and markets focused on the two themes of the day - Sell the US Dollar and Buy Bitcoin!



The leading cryptocurrency is up more than $3,000 today, close to 3%, dragging up the rest of the crypto market with other big names such as ETH, ADA and SOL all up more than 3%.



Industrial metals continue their upwards trajectory with Palladium, Platinum and Silver all continuing their weekly breakouts - something to monitor for commodity traders. Gold is unchanged on the day.

Only Copper, a proxy for global economic activity, particularly from China, has been lagging on the way up.



Oil has also broke up from its monthly consolidation, currently trading above the $65 Mark.