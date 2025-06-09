US Indices have made a consequent move up since the Liberation Day tariff fears peaked – The S&P recently broke up the 6,000 psychological milestone and the Nasdaq is less than 2% from its all-time highs.



We will dive into a multi-timeframe Dow Jones Technical analysis to see if a better global outlook and overall positive tone in markets help the US index to catch up to its tech-focused peers.



This morning’s Apple Conference WWDC24 disappointed markets and sent the stock down 1.25% during the session, undermining this morning’s rally in the NQ.

This and lower tariffs after the US-China discussions may contribute to bridging the gap between the US30 and other North American indices.