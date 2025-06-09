Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 6, 2025

Log in to Friday's North American session recap - June 6, 2025
Today's session was marked by the Non-Farm Payroll beat on expectations which triggered a rally in all risk-assets.
The data came in at 139K vs 130K expected, a relatively small beat. However, its effect was magnified by a positive sentiment that took a break yesterday, as it was mostly about risk on markets throughout the entire week, with US-China Trade Tensions abating.
US Stock indices all close up above 1.10% with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 leading major indices - The S&P is closing above the key 6,000 mark.
The less-traded Russell 2000 is up even more though, up 1.66% on the session.
There has been a rebalancing today from European stocks to North-American Equities, with the DAX closing down small.
Oil also broke out to the upside, closing its weekly candle above the $64 highs of the range - trading around $64.67, up 2.06% on the session.
Safe-Havens took a hit from the positive news as Gold is down 1.25% on the day and US bonds get sold off again, as rate cuts expectations get pushed back again.
Cryptos which were bleeding toward the end of yesterday's session amid profit taking rallied back today, with BTC up 1.85% and ETH up 1.77%.
ADA, DOGE and XRP all beat the major cryptocurrencies' performance, up above 2%.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
The US Dollar led all majors in forex action with the DXY coming right back above the 99.00 psychological level. The dollar index continued its right from yesterdays lows.
The risk-on sentiment hurt the JPY the most, down just below 1% vs the USD (-0.93%). USDJPY went from 142.50 on Wednesday to finishing the week around 144.86.
For next week's Economic Calendar, I will guide you toward our latest Weekly Market Outlook!
Safe Trades and have a good start to your week!
