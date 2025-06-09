Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 6, 2025

Log in to Friday's North American session recap - June 6, 2025

Today's session was marked by the Non-Farm Payroll beat on expectations which triggered a rally in all risk-assets.



The data came in at 139K vs 130K expected, a relatively small beat. However, its effect was magnified by a positive sentiment that took a break yesterday, as it was mostly about risk on markets throughout the entire week, with US-China Trade Tensions abating.

US Stock indices all close up above 1.10% with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 leading major indices - The S&P is closing above the key 6,000 mark.

The less-traded Russell 2000 is up even more though, up 1.66% on the session.

There has been a rebalancing today from European stocks to North-American Equities, with the DAX closing down small.