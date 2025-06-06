From Allies to Adversaries: The Timeline of Trump and Elon Musk’s Relationship

There has been much talk about the rupture of one of the most surprising relationships between the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and US President Donald J. Trump.

This story’s beginning comes from a significant surprise - Elon Musk, who shared and endorsed mostly Democratic ideas, made a U-turn in his approach and decided to ride the Republican Horse during Trump’s presidential campaign.

From politics to taxes and power, discover how Elon Musk switched his stance, became Trump’s best friend, what led to yesterday’s surprising beef on X, and the effect it had on Tesla's stock prices.