Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 5, 2025

Today's North American session recap - June 5, 2025



Today's session was marked by volatile reactions from the Trump and Xi Jinping discussions as stock indices went from green to red.



The Nasdaq which was leading on the way up (+0.76% around 11:00) is now leading on the way down - the index is down 1.10%, with Equity markets selling the news.

It seems that traders expected more from the anticipated Trump-Xi call, as the positive mood built up towards these headlines.

There was also some much expected profit taking before tomorrow's key data releases.



The European Central Bank also cut rates by 25 bps to 2% on their Deposit Rate, with Christine Lagarde implying that the ECB's cut cycle is close to its end.



For Economic Data release, US Jobless Claims are above expectations for the second straight week coming at 245K vs 235K expected - something to keep in check for the upcoming weeks.