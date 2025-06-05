Breaking News: Trump and Xi Jinping conclude their Highly Anticipated Call, Markets Rally

The Nasdaq which was already on a decent week is up above 0.70% as we speak, with very strong bullish candles.



The Tech-focused Index is less than 400 points (and 2%) from its all-time highs, located at 22,248.



The broadly positive sentiment is giving another leg to the rally that had started since the middle of April in what now looks like a flash recovery.

This is giving even more importance to the Non-Farm Payroll report tomorrow, expected at 130K, as a beat on expectations could easily lead to new all-time Highs.



Zones for support and resistances: