Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 3, 2025

Tomorrow's calendar is packed with Key events and data.



We will be getting PMI data from Europe and the US respectively at 5:00 A.M and 10:00 A.M. - Expect some movements though momentum may not push through in the afternoon as the Non-Farm Payroll report for May is looming.



One of the biggest event will also be the Bank of Canada Interest rate Decision at 9:45 A.M E.T. - the BoC is largely expected to pause their cut cycle, waiting for further data regarding the impact from Tariffs.

The Press conference may provide more movement for the CAD, as Governor Macklem will be speaking at 10:30.



Safe Trades!