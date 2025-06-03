S&P 500 Approaches 6000 Ahead of NFP

US Indices, which have started the day mixed, have appreciated this morning’s JOLTS report.

The data came out better than expected, with 7,391M Job Openings vs 7,200 Expected, a rise of 191,000 on the month.

This data set is still proving the strength of US Data amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Sentiment is positive throughout markets as gold did not maintain yesterday’s momentum, and indices are green all around.

Let’s look at the S&P 500 intra-day charts, as prices are less than 30 points from the 6,000 level.