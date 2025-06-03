EUR/USD Stalls Below Key Highs as ECB Meeting Looms — What’s Next?

The picture for currencies today is the exact reverse of yesterday - with traders fading extremes and booking profits before events like the upcoming NFP.



Safe-Haven majors like the CHF and JPY are lagging on the day with the USD leading, closely followed by the CAD - the Euro is right in the middle of the currency board down 0.55% on the day.



The ECB Meeting is coming up on Thursday 5th of June with broad expectations of a 25 bps cut before pausing in the July meeting - taking the Deposit Rate from 2.25% to 2%. We will get the Rate Decision at 8:15.



We got the overnight Eurozone Inflation report with the Headline CPI coming in just below 2% - the ECB will want to make sure to push these numbers up slightly, although the Central Bank probably has taken into account the lag for new inflationary boosts from Tariffs on exports to the US.



Let’s take a look at the levels from Daily to Hourly charts to prepare for what’s next.