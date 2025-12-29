The End of the Commodity Surge? – – North American session Market Wrap for December 29

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 29

Traders are slowly filtering back from their winter breaks, greeted by a timid selloff in US equities.

However, the real action shifted away from stocks as the massive frenzy in Metals seen throughout Christmas week took a sharp turn to the downside.

Those who used the holiday rally to book profits timed it perfectly. Today's session delivered a harsh correction, with moves ranging from a 4% drop in Gold to a staggering 15% plunge in Palladium.

Is this a fresh opportunity or the start of a deeper washout?