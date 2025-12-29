OANDA Group
The End of the Commodity Surge? – – North American session Market Wrap for December 29

OrganisationG7,G8,G20_International_Flags
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

29 December 2025 at 21:41 UTC

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 29

Traders are slowly filtering back from their winter breaks, greeted by a timid selloff in US equities.

However, the real action shifted away from stocks as the massive frenzy in Metals seen throughout Christmas week took a sharp turn to the downside.

Those who used the holiday rally to book profits timed it perfectly. Today's session delivered a harsh correction, with moves ranging from a 4% drop in Gold to a staggering 15% plunge in Palladium.

Is this a fresh opportunity or the start of a deeper washout?

Screenshot 2025-12-29 at 11.03.32 PM
Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – December 29, 2025

A calm but broadly green Heatmap for the Christmas Week opening!

Read More:

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

Screenshot 2025-12-29 at 11.02.26 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, December 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-12-29 at 4.23.25 PM
Currency Performance, December 29 – Source: OANDA Labs

A look at Economic data releasing throughout this evening and tomorrow's sessions

Screenshot 2025-12-29 at 10.55.38 PM
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

The trading year is winding down, but Tuesday's session and the final hours of 2025 still hold a few high-impact cards before the New Year's transition.

Keep an eye on some of these two final US events for the year.

  • FOMC Meeting Minutes (14:00 ET): This is a market-volatility classic. These minutes provide a detailed record of the Fed's policy-setting meeting from three weeks ago. Traders will be hunting for clues on the future interest rate path, especially as policymakers are reportedly split on where rates should go in 2026.
  • Chicago PMI (09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT): A critical check on the manufacturing sector. The consensus is set at 39.6 (up from a dismal 36.3 previously). While any reading below 50 indicates contraction, a beat here would suggest the industrial downturn in the region is at least stabilizing.

Safe Trades and Happy New Year!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.