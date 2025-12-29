Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slides 4.5%: Key Levels to Watch Moving Forward

Geopolitics had been driving some of the rally particularly from a safe haven perspective ahead of Christmas. US, Venezuela tensions appeared to be on course for a possible military intervention which stoked haven demand.

However, the US administration has clarified that they intend to turn up the economic pressure first and see if that yields the desired result.

Add to that cautious hope following comments from the U.S. government regarding progress in the Ukraine peace talks, which is acting as a slight drag on haven demand.

On Sunday, President Trump stated that he and Ukrainian President Zelensky are getting "very close" to reaching an agreement to finally end the war.