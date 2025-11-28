The Debasement trade is back! – Silver breaks another All-time High

This Thanksgiving week is closing on a pretty interesting setup for when traders return on Monday.
US Stocks are completing their fourth day higher in today’s short session, metals are rallying back towards their all-time highs, cryptos are recovering from the dead, and the US Dollar is taking another hit.
A familiar picture for 2025 Market Flows – The Debasement Trade could be making its way back.
Today’s short session marks the end of November; therefore, the daily closes will be closely monitored for the year-end flows (Month-end sessions are traditionally key for Markets).
Keep an eye on any unusually high volumes around noon as traders prepare to enter December.
US High-Tier events all the way to the December FOMC Meeting – Source: MarketPulse Economic Calendar
In this unusual format, we’ll take a look at the outperformers of today’s session – The Market is getting ready for next week’s final pieces of data as traders brace for the December 10th FOMC meeting.
Next week will see the release of US PMIs (Manufacturing on Tuesday and Services on Wednesday), and even more importantly, the Core PCE (December 5), which will be the last indicator to determine whether the Fed will cut or not.
Dow Jones closes near 48,000, up 4.38% this week
Dow Jones (CFD) 4H Chart, November 28, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The Stock Market is back on its high heels in Today's short session with virtually all sectors green except for Google, Nvidia Apple and Healthcare.
US Equity Heatmap (11:43 A.M.) – November 28, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Gold is back above $4,200, $70 from its all-time highs and up 4% this week
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, November 28, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Silver – Booming higher to a new ATH $56.00 – Up 12% this week!
Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart, November 28, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin ends the week $12,000 higher
BTC/USD 4H Chart, November 28, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The picture in Cryptos is looking a bit more healthy after struggling the entire month.
Take a look at Key levels for Bitcoin and Ethereum right here:
Safe Trades!
