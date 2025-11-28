The Debasement trade is back! – Silver breaks another All-time High

This Thanksgiving week is closing on a pretty interesting setup for when traders return on Monday.

US Stocks are completing their fourth day higher in today’s short session, metals are rallying back towards their all-time highs, cryptos are recovering from the dead, and the US Dollar is taking another hit.

A familiar picture for 2025 Market Flows – The Debasement Trade could be making its way back.

Today’s short session marks the end of November; therefore, the daily closes will be closely monitored for the year-end flows (Month-end sessions are traditionally key for Markets).

Keep an eye on any unusually high volumes around noon as traders prepare to enter December.