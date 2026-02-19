The Battle for 155: Hawkish FOMC minutes fuel USD/JPY breakout hopes

Hawkish FOMC Minutes: The primary driver for the late-session jump was the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes. The report indicated a cautious approach to rate cuts, with policymakers emphasizing the need for more evidence of cooling inflation.

This prompted traders to scale back expectations for near-term easing, boosting US Treasury yields and the Dollar.

Japanese Export Surge: Japan released provisional trade data for January 2026, showing a massive 16.8% year-on-year increase in exports, the largest jump since late 2022. Exports to Asia and Europe were particularly strong (up over 25%).

Despite this positive fundamental data, the Yen’s reaction was muted as the market focused more on the widening policy gap between the Fed and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Japan-US Investment Ties: News broke regarding Japan’s plan to invest up to $36 billion in US oil, gas, and mineral projects. This is part of a larger $550 billion commitment under a trade pact with the US.

While these ties strengthen long-term economic relations, the immediate capital flow implications contributed to a stable-to-stronger Dollar.