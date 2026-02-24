Stock Markets hold a tight range in a cloudy picture – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

Participants are still digesting the latest tariff developments and despite today's rebound, remain in a cloudy environment.

Geopolitics are still under pressure as long as the massive US armada remains amassed in the Middle East, and weigh on sentiment while diplomatic solutions get sought between the US and Iranian side.

This remains the largest catalyst for risks, particularly considering that the tariff picture did not change much. As a matter of fact, the economic picture got even better with duties on Chinese goods dropping from close to 50% to only 15% after the Supreme Court voted in disfavor for the IEEPA tariffs. The same stands for India and Brazil, seeing immediate rebates from the latest ruling. You can learn more on tariffs right here.

The Trump Administration will have to get creative if they want to maintain high tariff pressures on their peers.

With US Indexes not finding meaningful direction in recent weeks, dip-buying landed today as sellers could not extend beyond fresh range support, with Nasdaq once again back on top.

The ranges are tight, and the picture probably won't change until clear solutions are addressed on the geopolitical side. Let's see how it plays out for risk-appetite.