S&P 500 and Nasdaq bully through their all-time highs – Technical Levels

Yesterday's CPI report fueled even more fire to the ongoing relentless rally in US Equities.



Up a respective 46% and 34% from their Liberation Day lows, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 keep beating expectations.

The fundamental background has been solid: Despite trading at high multiples to their EPS, Stock components of the indices have shown more than tenacious results and earnings growth.

Supplemented by the ongoing AI Boom that started the rally after the 2022 bear market, Equities are discarding the effect of tariffs (which don't seem to be scaring markets too much anymore), not even counting the pricing of rate cuts, while Participants are increasingly unfazed by the words of the Trump Administration.