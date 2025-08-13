Ethereum about $200 from its all-time highs – Technical Outlook

Ethereum had been the missing piece in this all-around digital assets rally – The first run to $100,000 for Bitcoin had isolated the largest crypto at top, leaving Crypto aficionados on the waiting lines.



On the other hand, when Ethereum shines, the whole altcoin Market follows: with Ethereum just crossing above $4,700 (!!!), Solana is back to $200, BNB is now worth more than Nike and XRP is also just $0.40. from its ATH.



Simple reminder that ETH was trading between $1,300 to $1,800 for a two-week period after Liberation Day (in April 2025) – While the US Indices like the Nasdaq are up 46% (still impressive to say the least), Ethereum is currently up 234% since its lows.



One of the lessons of the story is to not forget the top assets of any asset class when Markets get scared – This is where the best bargains are made.



On the other hand, it may also happen that as an investor, you catch a falling knife that never recovers – But luckily for Ethereum, that is far from the case.



Crypto traders had seen Solana outperform due to its cheaper and efficient blockchain throughout the end of 2024, but since, Ethereum still shined from its nº2 status particularly as its ETFs started to be launched.



Let's take a look at Ether's technical analysis, starting from higher timeframes to spot where we are.