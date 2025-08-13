Markets Today: Nikkei Tops 43000, US Dollar Slips to Two-Week Lows, FTSE 100 Retreats from ATH

Most Read: US CPI comes in as expected – Market reactions

Japan's Nikkei index hit a new milestone on Wednesday, crossing the 43,000 mark for the first time ever. The broader Topix index also reached a record high, following strong gains in Wall Street overnight and marking six straight days of growth.

The Nikkei rose by as much as 1.7% to a high of 43,451.46 before closing at a record 43,274.67. This brings its total gain to 7.4% since August 4. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.

The MSCI All Country World Index rose by 0.2% to a record high, following Wall Street's climb to new peaks. Markets are almost fully expecting a 0.25% interest rate cut by the Fed next month. Asian shares also performed well, rising 1.1%, with Shanghai stocks hitting their highest level since December 2021.

