OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

US CPI comes in as expected – Market reactions

Inflation_Coin_Money_Hand
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

12 August 2025 at 12:35 UTC

The US CPI just released with the data coming right around expectations.

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.32.00 AM
US CPI, August 12, 2025 – Source: MarketPulse

Except for the rounded core year-over year, data did not surprise.

Core is at 3.1% y/y vs 3.0% but the m/m is as expected at +0.3% (unrounded 0.322%)


The Headline is as expected with 0.2% m/m and a slight upgrade to the y/y data 2.7% y/y vs 2.8% consensus

Market Reactions

US Dollar getting sold off

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.40.45 AM
Dollar Index 15m Chart, August 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The USD is giving back what it gained yesterday, the DXY is close to the 98.00 handle and it will be interesting to see what it does from here

S&P 500 and equities shine

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.43.17 AM
S&P 500 CFD 15m Chart, August 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Equity Futures and CFDs are loving the news before the market opens, this data is solid enough to maintain the rate cuts pricing.

Gold rallies a bit but mixed

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.45.50 AM
Gold 15m Chart, August 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Same for Bitcoin, rallying but mixed

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.48.05 AM
Bitcoin 15m Chart, August 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

US Bonds rallied but currently mean-reverting

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.51.12 AM
US 10Y Bond 15m Chart, August 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Ethereum rallies over $4,400, profit taking ongoing

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 9.03.10 AM
ETH 15m Chart, August 12, 2025 – Source: TradingView

After touching highs of $4,426, ETH is reverting slightly below the key milestone.

Kalshi Market pricing and FED Watchtool (Market Implied)

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.56.45 AM
X post from Walter Bloomberg, August 12, Source: X

Kalshi probabilities (betting application) are standing at 80% of a 25 bps cut, 14% say unchanged and 6% say cut by more than 25 bps

Market implied (FED Watchtool)

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 9.00.28 AM
FED Watchtool – Rate cut pricing on Interest rate futures, Aug 12, Source: CME

The day is far from over, look at how rate cuts move the market reactions.

With Bonds, Stocks and Gold rallying, the Market is in Rate cut euphoria.

It will be key to spot where the cuts get priced in as September looks like a done deal.

Safe Trades!

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.