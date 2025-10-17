Risk Assets Recover on Hopes of US-China Deal – Market wrap for the North American session - October 17

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 17
US stocks finished a nervous week on a high note, gaining ground as President Donald Trump's comments suggested trade tensions with China were easing and regional bank stocks bounced back.
The S&P 500 index saw its best weekly gain since August after Trump said he was optimistic about reaching a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at their upcoming meeting, calming fears of an escalating trade war.
This positive sentiment was boosted by a rebound in regional bank stocks, which had plunged earlier in the week due to loan quality fears.
Both Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp, the banks at the heart of the worry, rallied over 3.1% as bank executives quickly reassured investors and reported lower-than-expected provisions for loan losses in their latest earnings.
As market confidence returned, traders moved money out of safe-haven assets: bonds, gold, and silver all fell, while bond yields rose from their recent lows. Despite the week's high volatility, investors poured $28.1 billion back into stock funds, pulling money out of cash funds.
Separately, with the US government shutdown still blocking official data, one unofficial measure showed that applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the job market may still be stable despite other signs of economic weakness. Oracle Corp. was a notable exception to the rally, dropping about 7% due to renewed concerns about its ability to meet the massive demand for its AI cloud services.
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, October 16, 2025 – Source: TradingView
US stocks recovered with the Nasdaq 100 leading the way. The surprise of the day came from Gold which retreated to a daily low around $4190/oz before recovering to $4250/oz before the market close. The question now is whether the precious metal will be able to continue its rally next week?
Bitcoin continues to edge its way lower as it struggles to regain bullish traction despite increasing rate cut bets.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, October 15 – Source: OANDA Labs
The U.S. dollar is set to record a weekly loss against major currencies.
The dollar weakened against the safe-haven Swiss franc, falling to its lowest level since mid-September and heading for its biggest weekly decline since June.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, is on track for a 0.43% weekly slide.
Meanwhile, the euro is set for its strongest weekly performance against the dollar in nine weeks, despite a small drop on Friday.
The Japanese yen saw its earlier gains fade after the Bank of Japan's Governor, Kazuo Ueda, discussed the factors that could lead to an interest rate increase this month.
A look at Economic data releasing early next week
The start of next week will be a busy one in terms of data.
Sunday night we have CPI data from New Zealand which could lead to some volatility in NZD pairs.
This will be followed by a Chinese data dump with GDP, Industrial Production and Retail Sales data. All of which could have wider implications for currencies like the Australian Dollar and provide more insight into the Chinese economy.
