Negotiation Climate Weakens, But Formal Frameworks Remain

China’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, accused the U.S. of “destroying the constructive atmosphere for negotiations” and called for an immediate withdrawal from what he termed “erroneous trade practices.” At the same time, China announced it would release a report within the WTO evaluating U.S. actions in 11 areas of international trade.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that China’s restrictions on the export of rare earth metals could accelerate the global process of economic decoupling — the effort to reduce dependency on Chinese supply chains.

Trump: 100% Tariffs Possible, But Undesirable

President Donald Trump signaled that 100% tariffs on Chinese goods were possible if tensions continue to escalate, though he sought to calm markets by noting that “both leaders do not want a global recession.” The planned Trump–Xi meeting during the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea could prove decisive for the future of bilateral relations.

Trade Dispute Deepens China’s Economic Troubles

The escalation comes at a difficult moment for China’s economy. Despite record exports (trade surplus: USD 875 billion), GDP growth in Q3 is projected at just 4.7% year-on-year — potentially the weakest result in a year.