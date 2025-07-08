Preparing for tonight's RBNZ Rate Decision

It's the Royal Bank of New Zealand's turn to release its Rate Decision after the Royal Bank of Australia decided to surprise markets with a hold (a cut was widely expected).



Compared to the Australian Central Bank Rate expectations, the RBNZ is forecasted to hold rates with the current OCR (Official Cash Rate, New Zealand's main policy rate) at 3.25%.

– Market expectations are at 80% of a Rate hold and there is approximately 30 bps of Cuts priced in the NZ Curve towards the end of the year (nothing atypical).



Pacific major Currencies like the Aussie or the Kiwi, the subject of today's currency analysis, have had an interesting, strong and consistent performance in Q2.

The macroeconomic tone got really positive with some much expected improvements in US-China relations and the pricing of the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) trade – This profited largely to the NZD which was up 4.50% against the USD at its highs, from May lows (now back to +2.56%).



Despite the newest menaces leading to another deadline extension, the mood seems to be turning around and this has led to a fairly negative beginning to the month for the Kiwi.

Let's take a look at where Markets are standing going into the RBNZ Policy Meeting.